Dale Robert Paige went home to be with his Heavenly Father, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Dale was a former worker at Catawba County Schools Transportation Garage. He loved tractors and farming. He was loved by many and never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Paige; daughter, Brittany Paige; father, Roger Dale Paige, mother, Judy Hughes; sister, Lori Costner and husband, Billy; nephew, Billy Costner Jr.; niece, Stormy Costner; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private graveside service will be held for the family at White Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Paige as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.