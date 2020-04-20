January 5, 1936 - April 18, 2020 Clara Pless "Helen" Parris, 84, of Morganton, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 5, 1936, to the late Joseph Willard Pless and Sarah Causby Pless. Helen was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and later Summit Community Church. She worked at Burke Dairy, J. Alex Mull, Sky City and Western Carolina Center (JIRDC). She loved her family deeply and also loved to knit, sew, and crochet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Robert, Phifer and Carl Pless; and sister, Mary Katherine Pless. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Relda Pless and Nell Pless; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, at Forest Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Thompson officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Clara Parris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.