January 5, 1936 - April 18, 2020 Clara Pless "Helen" Parris, 84, of Morganton, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born Jan. 5, 1936, to the late Joseph Willard Pless and Sarah Causby Pless. Helen was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and later Summit Community Church. She worked at Burke Dairy, J. Alex Mull, Sky City and Western Carolina Center (JIRDC). She loved her family deeply and also loved to knit, sew, and crochet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Robert, Phifer and Carl Pless; and sister, Mary Katherine Pless. She is survived by sisters-in-law, Relda Pless and Nell Pless; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, at Forest Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Larry Thompson officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Man faces DWI charge after blowing through stop sign, hitting multiple cars
-
Woman faces meth charge
-
JIRDC worker contracts COVID-19
-
Political protest group gaining statewide attention has local ties
-
Prison officer trainee in Valdese tests positive for COVID-19; state to transfer 144 inmates to Burke
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.