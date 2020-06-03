Phillip "Red" Patton January 8, 1948 - May 31, 2020 Phillip "Red" Patton, 72, of Morganton passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born in Burke County, Jan. 8, 1948, he was the son of the late Clifford Jacob Patton and Ruth Gladys Lee Patton. Red was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and worked at SGL Carbon for 40 years. He was an avid fisherman who was a poet and a prankster. Red is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Maines Patton of the home; sisters, Frances Maynor of Morganton, Kathryn Pollard of Morganton; and Sandra Kay Maynor of Barnardsville; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Red was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford Lee Patton and Garland Davis Patton. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Burke Memorial Park with Joe Green and the Rev. Sid Houk officiating. Red will lie-in-state from 2 to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

