January 6, 1933 - April 12, 2020 Carrie Pearson, 87, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Autumn Care of Drexel. She was born to the late Richard Pearson and Florence Moore Pearson Jan. 6, 1933, in Burke County. Ms. Pearson was a member of the Rising Church (formerly Harvest Praise) for many years and retired from Britthaven of Morganton now known as Magnolia Lane Nursing Rehab. Along with her parents Carrie was preceded in death by her son; Thomas Pearson, brothers; Allen Pearson, John Moore, Joe Moore, and Virgil Moore; and sisters, Anna Lou Moore, and Vera Moore. Those left to cherish Carrie's memory are her children, Jeffrey Pearson, Andrew Pearson, and Susan Pearson, sister; Catherine Pearson; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. A graveside service is planned for Wednesday, April 15, at 2 p.m., at Olive Hill Cemetery. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

