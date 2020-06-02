June 17, 1983 - May 25, 2020 Chasrick Donte Pearson, 36, of Morganton, passed away at his residence, unexpectedly, Monday, May 25, 2020. Chasrick was born June 17, 1983, the beloved son of Shelia Pearson and Norman Gidney. The Hartland Church of God is where he held a membership. To know Chasrick was to love him. He had a huge heart. He loved many things: basketball, the Dallas Cowboys but most of all his family and friends. He was the life of any party and he absolutely loved to promote music. He was that friend that was loyal. If he loved you, he loved you hard. Words cannot describe the hole his passing has left in our hearts. Chasrick Pearson was preceded in death by the two women he adored, his great-grandmother, Lucille Corpening; his grandmother, Jean Pearson; and one very special uncle, Greg Pearson. He leaves to cherish his memory are his parents, Shelia Pearson (Morganton) and Norma Gidney (Shelby); his children, Saniah Porshea Pearson O'Neil (Valdese) Khryi Alysia Grandy (Morganton) and Rileigh Aymese Patterson (Bluefield, W. Va.); siblings, Kristen Pearson, (Morganton), Cameron Pearson (Morganton), Kurstin Moore (Charlotte), Courtney Buford (Charlotte), Terrance Culbert (Reston, Va.), and Yates Gidney (Ridgewood, N.J.); and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Chasrick Pearson lied-in-state, for public viewing, at the Chapel of the Heritage Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 31, and Monday June 1. Homegoing services will be held today (Tuesday, June 2), in the Chapel of the Heritage Funeral Home beginning with visitation with the family at 11 a.m., and funeral services immediately following at 12 p.m. The Rev. Audry Gwynn will officiate the service. Interment will be at Hartland Church of God Cemetery. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.