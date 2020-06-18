August 16, 1928 - June 16, 2020 Annie Chapman Peeler, 91, of Morganton, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Burke County, Aug. 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Sam Chapman and Emma Watts Chapman. Annie enjoyed cooking, sewing, and traveling. Mrs. Peeler is survived by her brothers, Lee Chapman and Max Chapman (Lottie); nieces, Rebecca Osborne and Rhonda Travis; special niece, Wanda Mathis; nephews, Rex Chapman, Tony Gilbert, and Junior Morrow; numerous great-nieces and nephews; special adopted daughter, Edna Whisnant; and special friend, Christine Mace. In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Peeler; brother, Ollis Chapman; and sister, Ivey Gilbert. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Richard Ellington officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

