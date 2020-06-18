August 16, 1928 - June 16, 2020 Annie Chapman Peeler, 91, of Morganton, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Burke County, Aug. 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Sam Chapman and Emma Watts Chapman. Annie enjoyed cooking, sewing, and traveling. Mrs. Peeler is survived by her brothers, Lee Chapman and Max Chapman (Lottie); nieces, Rebecca Osborne and Rhonda Travis; special niece, Wanda Mathis; nephews, Rex Chapman, Tony Gilbert, and Junior Morrow; numerous great-nieces and nephews; special adopted daughter, Edna Whisnant; and special friend, Christine Mace. In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Peeler; brother, Ollis Chapman; and sister, Ivey Gilbert. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Richard Ellington officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.