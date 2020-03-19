February 2, 1921 - March 14, 2020 Geneva Ellen Erwin Perkins was called home Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born in Morganton, Feb. 2, 1921, and was the daughter of the late John Erwin Sr. and Cornelia Caldwell Erwin. Geneva moved to New York at an early age and attended the public school system. She moved to Connecticut in 1941, and attended Stone's Business School. She married Carl Perkins. They had no children. Geneva poured her love into her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She worked at Winchester for many years and was highly active in the Local 609 serving on many boards and committees. Geneva was a member of Dixwell Avenue Congregational Church serving on the Missionary, and Usher Board. She was a member of the Dixwell New Hall Ville Senior Club, National Council of Senior Citizen's Socialite Civic Club, and the Winchester Club. Geneva was preceded in death by her nine brothers and sisters: John Erwin Jr., Samuel Ervin Sr., Elmer Erwin, Charles Howard Erwin, Joe L. Erwin, Mamie Erwin Davis, Lucille Erwin, Lillian Erwin, and Francis Erwin Bradwell. Geneva leaves to mourn her passing, a special cousin, Joann LaGuerre of Bronx, N.Y., five nieces and nephews: Gina Erwin of Morganton, Michael Erwin df Baltimore, Md., Marion Erwin of Baltimore, Md., Samuel Ervin Jr. of Newton-Conover, Robin Bradwell of Thornton, Colo.; and a host of other family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at Shiloh A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.