July 17, 1929 - May 5, 2020 Mildred Greer Perkins, 90, of Glen Alpine, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born July 17, 1929, in Watauga County, to the late Clayton Greer and Pearl Greene Greer. She retired from Shadowline, Inc. Mildred loved to cook, read, quilt and help her neighbors. She was a loving wife, mother and sister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Richard Perkins; brother, Ronnie Greer; sister, Azalee Wilson. She is survived by daughters, Patricia Perkins Brittain (George) and Dianne Perkins Wehunt (Gary); grandchild, Martin W. Brittain (Adrienne); sister, JoAnn Herron (Dale); and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

