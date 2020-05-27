November 10, 1954 - May 25, 2020 Miles Pitts, 65, of Glen Alpine, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 29, at Glen Alpine Cemetery. A full obituary will follow in Thursday's Morganton News Herald. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory www.sossomanfh.com

