November 10, 1954 - May 25, 2020 Miles Pitts, 65, of Glen Alpine, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home while having coffee with his beloved wife of 46 years. He was born Nov. 10, 1954, to the late Robert "Bob" Pitts and Ruzell "Susie" Pitts. He was a Sunday school teacher at Glen Alpine First Baptist Church and was a devoted Christian. Miles was co-captain of the football team for Glen Alpine High School's last graduating class, 1973. Miles loved the Lord, his family, walking to the river, and trading stocks. The defining moment of his life is when he found Jesus Christ at 24 years old. Miles took great pride in always being there for the ones he loved or anyone in need. He will be missed dearly by his family. He is survived by his wife, Jean Pitts; children, Hannah Pitts and her children, Greyson and Nole Fox, William Pitts (Liz) and their daughter, Violet; brothers, Charles Pitts (Trudy) and Andy Pitts (Denise). Miles is also survived by his extended family, Pearlene Norman, Donna Hill, Kathy Wheeler (Victor), Gerald and Larry Buff; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 29, at Glen Alpine Cemetery with the Rev. John Terry officiating. Mr. Pitts will lie-in-state from noon until 4:30 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Glen Alpine. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
