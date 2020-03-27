January 17, 1943 - March 24, 2020 Surrounded by family and friends, Mrs. Geneva Ann Houston Pons, 77, of Connelly Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence, after a period of declining health. Geneva was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Ralph and Thelma Stamey Houston. She was a member of Connelly Springs First Baptist Church and Eastern Star. She worked as a beautician for many years before becoming a mail carrier for the Connelly Springs Post Office. She retired from the post office to spend time at their home on Ocracoke Island and to travel. She loved working in her yard and had the ability to grow any plant she touched. Geneva loved her family dearly, flowers, and crocheting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Huffman. Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Milton Pons of the home; two daughters, Angie Pons and special friend, Wendy Pascal, of Hickory and Andrea Pons Cooper and husband, David, of Connelly Springs. Also surviving are her sister, Joyce Walling and husband, Ken, of Connelly Springs; granddaughter, Cassidy Cooper; lifelong friend, Ada Teeter of Harkers Island; and beloved cousin, Frances Davis of North Wilkesboro. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, Teresa Clarke and husband, Eric, of Connelly Springs, Todd Chapman and wife, Sherry, of Taylorsville, Steve Huffman and wife, Shea, of Hickory; numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and her very loved canine, baby boy Carson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Burke County Friends for Animals, 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
