September 29, 1936 - May 23, 2020 Evelyn Stallings Poovey, 81, of Vale, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy E. Poovey of Vale. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is entrusted with arrangements.

