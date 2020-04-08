September 8, 1952 - April 4, 2020 Tommy J. Poteet, 67, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 4, 2020. Born in Burke County, Sept. 8, 1952, he was the son of the late Jackson Finley Poteet and Ruby LaVone Orders Poteet. Tommy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kaye Gragg Poteet; sons, Travis Poteet (wife, Stephanie) and Todd (wife, Samantha); daughter, Sarah Harrison (husband, Ben); grandchildren, Theron Poteet, Chloe Poteet, Kirsten Poteat (husband, Mason), Tanner Poteet, Lainey Poteet and Katherine Harrison; great-grandchildren, Taylyn and Kaeden Reed; sister, Terry Self; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Tommy was a charter member of Amherst Baptist Church. His love of music led him to serve as the choir director of United Baptist, Catawba Valley Baptist as well as Amherst Baptist Church. He was a current member of the Amherst choir. He and his wife, Kaye, also worked in youth ministry for many years at a number of churches. For several years Tommy was recognized as the pitcher for the Catawba Valley or Amherst Church softball teams. Tommy was the owner and operator of "Tom's Loggin" for over 35 years. When he wasn't working Tommy enjoyed spending time fishing or cutting trees for friends and family. He had a way of using a chainsaw that left most people in awe. He enjoyed being outdoors, admiring God's creation, especially the trees. Tommy has touched the lives of hundreds of people, whether it be through his work in the church or generous acts of kindness in the community. Tommy made a difference to all those around him. Known for his friendly smiles, welcoming handshakes and loving hugs he knew how to make people feel special. He also knew how to make them laugh. To know him is to love him. Tommy loved the Lord, loved his church and he dearly loved his family. He and Kaye are role models for all to follow. They shared an unconditional love for each other and to their entire family. That love was demonstrated in the amount of time spent together. Whether on a cruise ship in the middle of the sea, in a cabin on the mountain tops of Tennessee, or simply sitting around the family table, Tommy was the happiest with his family by his side. A man's legacy is defined by the lasting impact he made in the lives of people placed in his path through life. Tommy Poteet made not only a lasting but a positive impact on everyone he met. He led by example to make his home, church and community a much better place. May we all strive to follow that example. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Amherst Baptist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
I am so sorry for your loss. May God be with you and the family in this time of your sorrow.
