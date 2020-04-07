May 24, 1932 - April 4, 2020 Alma Mae Powell, 87, of Morganton, departed this life Saturday, April 4, 2020, after declining health over the past year. She had resided at Hickory Village Memory Care in Hickory, for her final months. She was born in McDowell County, May 24, 1932, and was the daughter of the late James Odie Powell and Lula Scott Powell. Alma was a 1951 graduate of Olive Hill High School, and retired as a healthcare worker at Broughton Hospital, with over 30 years of service. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, and enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble with friends and family. She is survived by her sons, Frederick Powell of Swarthmore, Pa., and Todd Powell (Terri) of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Kristen Danch-Powell, Brandon Danch-Powell, Christopher Powell and Brock Powell; and one great-grandchild, Yvanne Powell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Powell; and siblings, William Powell, Gorman Powell, James Powell, Novella Bryant, Madeline Hice, Annie Belle Powell, Hannah Thombs, and Zelma Hayden. Alma will lie in state from 12 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Olive Hill Cemetery. A celebration of Alma's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Outreach Center, P.O. Box 1003, Morganton, NC 28680 or at theoutreachcenter.org. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
