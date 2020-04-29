June 10, 1940 - April 26, 2020 Mr. Cecil Allen Powell, 79, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Cecil was born June 10, 1940, in Burke County, to the late Sidney Powell and Dovie Lou Young Powell. Cecil served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed going to the movies, playing the lottery, and being a consistent patron of the Snack Bar in Hickory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Rockett Powell; and brother, Norman Powell. He is survived by his daughters, Renee Powell Hollaway, and Kimberly Powell and partner, Joshua Knowles; grandchildren, Isaac Hollaway, Hannah Hollaway, and Sydney Smith; and sister, Judy Cline. A graveside service will be held for the family today (Wednesday, April 29), at Burke Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA at aspca.org. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
