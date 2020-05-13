September 29, 1937 - May 10, 2020 Mrs. Clara Smith Powell, 82, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Powell was born Sept. 29, 1937, in Burke County, a daughter of the late Theadore and Texie Anna Swink Smith. Clara was a long time and active member of Morganton First Church of God and retired as a seamstress from Alba-Waldensian. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Wayne Powell; a son-in-law, Ralph Merrell; six sisters; and five brothers. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Larry Wayne Powell of the home; one daughter, Pamela Merrell of Valdese; and four brothers, John Smith, Bob Smith, Jerry Smith and Manuel Smith. Also surviving are the loves of her life, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The casket will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., today (Wednesday, May 13), at Heritage Funeral Service, followed by a private crypt-side service in the Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum, with the Rev. Jon McDivitt officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Morganton First Church of God. Memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
