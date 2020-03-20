June 5, 1964 - March 18, 2020 Lisa Brinkley Powell, 55, of Morganton passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A memorial service for Lisa will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.