June 5, 1964 - March 18, 2020 Lisa Brinkley Powell, 55, of Morganton went to her Heavenly Father Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born June 5, 1964, she was the daughter of Rebecca Sherrill Brinkley and the late Louis Atlee Brinkley. Lisa was a dental hygienist by profession and was instrumental in starting the Smart Smiles Program in Burke County Schools. Lisa was passionate in her desire to help children. Lisa was a loving wife, mother, and amazing grandmother "Mia" to grandson, Drake. One of Drake's favorite things to do with his Mia was feeding apples to the horses in the nearby pasture. Lisa is survived by her mother; husband, Lance Eric Powell; brother, Greg Brinkley (Kay); sons, Landon Browning (Marissa), Walter Swan; stepdaughter, Peyton Hamby (Austin); grandson, Drake; and nephew, Jackson. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Lance Powell. A private memorial was held for Lisa by her family, Monday, March 23. Due to current health concerns, a celebration of life will be at a future time when we may gather to remember and celebrate Lisa's life. Donations may be sent to SMCH, 7330 Myrtle Dr., Nebo, NC 28761. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

