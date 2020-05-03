March 13, 1935 - April 2, 2020 Billie Prewitt, 85, of Morganton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born March 13, 1935, to the late Julius Prewitt and Lillie Mae Carswell Prewitt. He worked for Drexel Heritage for 42 years and was the fire chief at Salem Fire Department for 18 years. He liked to go deep sea fishing and hunting and loved NASCAR. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Frances Silvers Prewitt; son, Eddie Prewitt (Kim Louise); daughter, Teresa Ann Keaton; grandchildren, Storm Prewitt of Tuscaloosa, AL and Brittney Nicole Keaton; and sister, Pauline Dale (Ralph). There will be a private graveside service at Burkemont Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

