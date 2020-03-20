Mr. C. Propst, 61, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Carolina's Medical Center in Charlotte. He was a loving father, son, and brother. The family will have a memorial service which will be announced at a later time. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

