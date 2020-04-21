May 29, 1943 - April 19, 2020 Aloma Faye Chapman Pyatte, 76, of Morganton, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Burke County, May 29, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Earsel Chapman and Bertie Lou Williams Chapman. Aloma was a former member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and current member of Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, aunt, and sister who loved the Lord and her family. Before her disability she enjoyed cooking for her family, and she was especially known for her fried chicken. Aloma is survived by her sisters, Sybil C. Dover of Kings Mountain and Kathy C. Davis (Ken) of Morganton; nieces and nephews, Marschelle Roddy, Sam Yarbro, Barry Dover, Richard Dover, Melissa Black, and Monica Davis; a number of great-nieces and -nephews; and special friends, Helen Pritchard, Amy Smith, and Jeanette Fisher. In addition to her parents, Aloma was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Pyatte; and brother, Bob Chapman. A private graveside service will be held at Big Meadows Baptist Church Cemetery in Avery County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Sossoman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 2608, Morganton, NC 28680, to assist with funeral expenses. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of College Pines Nursing Home for their compassionate care of Aloma. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

