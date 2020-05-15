Grace Ann Nail Queen February 19, 1946 - April 28, 2020 Grace Ann Nail Queen, 74, died peacefully Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home in Glen Alpine, after complications from a stroke. Grace was born Feb. 19, 1946, in Melbourne, Fla., to John Nail and Eula Smith. Grace retired after a successful career of 20 years at Gerresheimer Glass as a supervisor. Grace was happily married to Garrett A. Queen Sr., her soul mate of 52 years, at the time of his death in 2014. Grace is survived by two children, Garrett Queen Jr. of Marion, Melane Williams of Morganton; four grandchildren, Chelsey Queen of Acworth, Ga., Cody Queen of Acworth, Ga., Marcus LaRoche of Morganton, Micaela Queen of Mooresboro; one great-grandchild, Bonnie Durden of Acworth, Ga.; brother in-law, William E. Queen and wife, Carol, of Tennessee; and numerous others. Besides spending time with her family and friends, she liked word search, working in her yard, and traveling. She was a positive role model for her grandchildren and touched many lives with her wittiness and love for life. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Wednesday May 20, at 2 p.m., at St. Mary's/St. Stephens Episcopal church, 140 St. Mary's Church Rd., Morganton, NC In lieu of flowers the family requests the donations be made to Veterans of Foreign War., Www.vfw.org. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton www.kirkseymorganton.com

