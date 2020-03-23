August 26, 1936 - March 21, 2020 James "Jim" P. Ramsey, 83, of Valdese, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. He was born in Burke County, Aug. 26, 1936, to the late Robert Preston Ramsey and Letha Louise Cooper Ramsey. Jim was a graduate of Drexel High School. He served in the N.C. National Guard. He was a past member of the Masters Quartet. He was a member of High Peak Baptist Church. Jim served as the past Director of Music at High Peak Baptist Church, Mount Home Baptist Church and Catawba Valley Baptist Church. He was also Deacon Emeritus at 1st Baptist Church of Icard, where he taught a men's Sunday school class. Jim worked for General Electric, Corson Furniture, WSVM Radio, Crestline and Aflac. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Earl, Paul, Howard, Van and Steve Ramsey. Jim is survived by his wife, Priscilla "Pat" Brawley Ramsey; son, Bob Ramsey (Angela); daughter, Kimberly Ann Ramsey Evans (Jim); granddaughter, Sarah Ann Evans. The family will have a private graveside service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home
