March 11, 2020 Juanita Darnell Ray, 74, of Jefferson, died peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. A native of Ashe County, she was a daughter of the late Connie and Helen Darnell. Juanita graduated from the North Carolina School for the Deaf. She worked at the North Carolina School for the Deaf and the Eastern North Carolina School for the Deaf. Juanita enjoyed long walks, crossword puzzles, practicing her faith, and spending time with friends and family. She is survived by her son, Brandon Ray; daughter-in-law, Bridget Ray; grandchild, Caleb Ray, all of Raleigh; three sisters, Glenda Lyle of Morganton, Wanda Severt of Glendale Springs, Doris Brooks of West Jefferson; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Ray; and a sister, Carol Miller. At Juanita's request, no services will be held. Memorials can be made to The North Carolina School for the Deaf at Morganton Foundation, Inc, P.O. Box 1397, Morganton, NC 28680. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of UNC Rex Hospital of Raleigh and Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh.
