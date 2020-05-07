May 23, 1938 - May 4, 2020 Carl Gunther Reiss passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, from coronavirus-related complications, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Carl was born in Mühlhausen, Germany, May 23, 1938, to parents Alexander and Maria Jasinski. His maternal grandparents, Joseph and Karolina Reiss, were very influential in his early life. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 44 years, Alyce Foard Reiss. Carl immigrated to the United States, November of 1953, to live with his uncle and aunt, Carol and Ray Blecker in Wisconsin. He became a U.S. citizen in 1959. Before completing his college degree, he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division. While serving in the military, he met his future wife, Alyce, and they married in 1963. Shortly after, they moved back to Wisconsin where he completed his B.S. degree in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin in 1965. Professionally, Carl worked for several chemical companies in Charlotte before moving to Valdese to work for American Cyanamid. He then transitioned into a management position at Duracell/Saft in Valdese. Following his retirement from Saft in 1993, he opened his own small printing business, ATG Printing, which he managed for several years. He loved the outdoors, hiking, golf, classical music and computers. His passion for learning was insatiable. He will be remembered for his homemade German bread, especially his Kruntz. He was a dedicated, compassionate son in law to Henry and Phoebe Foard and was always willing to help those in need. He was a faithful member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Morganton. Special thank you to the caring, empathetic doctors and nurses at Wilkes Regional Hospital and Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Carl is survived by his daughters, Dr. Tiffany Reiss, of Redmond, Wash., and Gretchen Reiss of Morganton; his second wife, Gale Reiss of Morganton; and stepson, Jerry Bumgarner of Morganton; his sister, Ursula Matterrese of Columbus, Ohio, and close friend, Bill Holland of Wilkesboro. Auf wiedersehen. In lieu of Flowers, please send donations to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 728 W Union St., Morganton, NC 28655 or to friendsofthevaldeserec.org , for his love of hiking - Friends of the Valdese Rec., P.O. Box 994, Valdese, NC 28690-0994. A private graveside service will be held this morning (Thursday, May 7), at Burke Memorial Park. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
