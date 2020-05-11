May 16, 1924 - May 8, 2020 Sarah "Sally" Elizabeth Sanborn Best Riddle passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by her family, friends and caregivers. She lived up to her motto of "the truest measure of a life is not its length, but the fullness in which it was lived." Sally was born in Port Gamble, Wash., May 16, 1924, to Edward Talbot and Genevieve Israel Sanborn. She spent her early years in Machais, Maine, before moving to Goldsboro in 1930. She graduated from Goldsboro High School, Saint Mary's Junior College in Raleigh, and Hollins College in Roanoke, Va. She married Paul Wesley Best II in Goldsboro, who passed away in 1955. They had three children: Talbot Sanborn Best (now deceased), James Marcellus Best (living in Morganton), and Catherine Street Best (formerly of Bristol, Va., and now living in Morganton). In 1958, she married Harry Lee (Chick) Riddle Jr. (who passed away in 1983) and moved to Morganton, where she resided until her death. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; son, Sandy; stepson, Hunt Riddle; and her sisters, Janet Sanborn Best and Bobbie Anne Sanborn Wilkins. She is survived by her son, Jim (Mary Cameron); daughter, Catherine; and stepsons, Harry Lee Riddle III (Jan), and Jerome Flora Riddle. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren: Sarah Metcalf (Darren), James Best Jr. (Shana), Thomas Best (Hallie), Paul Pomrenke, Lee Riddle IV (Lynn), Lodge Riddle, John Riddle (Kirsten), Cameron Ervin, and Caroline Ervin; and her eight great-grandchildren. Sally was very active in her church, Grace Episcopal, holding numerous positions over the years. She was a charter member of the Quaker Meadows Daughters of the American Revolution and served as its vice-regent. She was also a founding member of the Morganton Service League. There will be a graveside service for the family at Willow Dale Cemetery in Goldsboro. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Burke Hospice, mother's many friends and neighbors, her caregivers, and especially her caregiver and friend Bettye Largent, for their dedication and loving care in her final years at home. The family asks that any memorial in Sally's memory be given to the Endowment Funds at Grace Episcopal Church, 303 S King St., Morganton, NC 28655 or to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. "A woman really never dies while there are those on earth who love her. A woman is never gone as long as there are those who remember her with fondness and as long as her memory evokes a wistful smile." Anonymous Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
