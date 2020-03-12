September 3, 1927 - March 10, 2020 Mrs. Virginia Fite Riddle, 92, of Valdese passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a short period of declining health. Virginia was born Sept. 3, 1927, in Spindale, to the late Adam Street and Cora Byrd Street. She was baptized at 13, at Valdese First Baptist Church. Shortly after she started the girls' choir and won state recognition for their accomplishments. Virginia graduated from Valdese High School and went on to attend Anderson College, Lenoir-Rhyne College, and Triune Biblical Seminary; where she received a Doctorate of Sacred Music. She later taught seventh grade, third grade, and music education at Rutherford College and Valdese Elementary for a total of 39 years. Virginia was the Director of the Burke Coraleers and the pianist and organist of Valdese First Methodist Church and Valdese First Baptist Church. She was a missionary in Seoul, Korea and Burrel Boom, Belize. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, George Fite; and second husband, Ray Riddle. Survivors include her stepson, Tim Riddle and wife, Leah; stepdaughter-in-law, Patty Riddle; five step grandchildren, Stephen Riddle, Lauren Riddle, Elizabeth Riddle, Katie Riddle, and Jackson Riddle. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Lattimore Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Valdese First Baptist Church with the Revs. Tim Horldt and Josh Lail officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
