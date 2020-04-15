February 14, 1955 - April 13, 2020 Elaine D. Robinson, 65, of Morganton, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Born Feb. 14, 1955, she was the daughter of Virginia Dagenhart and the late Leonard Dagenhart. Elaine was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and worked with the youth. She worked at Southern Devices for many years. Elaine loved her family and especially her dog, Sam. She enjoyed traveling and going camping. Elaine is survived by her sister, Cindy Ward (Ed); stepdaughter, Stephanie Robinson; stepson, Christopher Robinson; two stepgrandchildren; and nieces, Amanda, Rachel (Brandon), Marilea (Dalton), Jamie. In addition to her father, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Robinson; and stepdaughter, Donna Tallent. The family will have a private graveside at Hopewell Baptist Church with the Dr. Danny Emory officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

