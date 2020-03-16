March 12, 2020 Karen Roxanne Berry Robinson, 55, of Morganton, departed this life and went to heaven Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Burke County, she was the daughter of the Late Charles Berry and Jessie Hensley. Karen was preceded in death by her daughter, Joy Linette Lavalley; granddaughter, Destiny Warlick; and sisters, Carolyn Gouge and Barbara Davis. Mrs. Robinson was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. She was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. Karen is survived by her husband, Stan Robinson; children, Daniel Warlick, Ashley Toler (Jeremy), Calvin Robinson, and Patrick Robinson; grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Danica Warlick, Makenzie and Ayden Toler; and her beloved Chihuahua, Rosebud. Also left to cherish her memory are sisters, Clara South (Ben), Melissa Graham (Rick), and Linda Bates. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at Mt. Home Baptist Church of Morganton, with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. Condolences may be made at the home of the family and online. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

