April 6, 1969 - June 18, 2020 Jeffrey Scott Rogers, 51, of Morganton, went home peacefully to be with his heavenly father, Friday, June 18, 2020. Jeff was born to James and Patsy C. Rogers, April 6, 1969. Jeff was genuine, and his heart was kind and gentle. He was a loyal friend, dedicated worker, and the most precious son and daddy. He had a way of lighting up a whole room with his smile. He had a way of making people feel his presence and feel loved. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Megan Chapman and husband, Issac; son, Jacob Rogers; grandson, Silas Chapman; sister, Jennifer Rogers Smith; grandparents, Jimmy and Virginia Rogers; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Margie Clark; and cousin, Nathan Wilson. A private graveside service will be held for Jeff and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
I am so saddened by the loss of my friend. He was always so nice to work with. RIP my friend!!
