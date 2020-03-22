Billy "Bill" Joe Roper December 27, 1937 - March 19, 2020 Billy "Bill" Joe Roper, 82, of Morganton passed away peacefully at sunset, Thursday, March 19, 2020, and arrived in his heavenly home to be with the Lord forevermore. Born in Burke County, Dec. 27, 1937, he was the son of the late Luther McDowell Roper and Mary Eloise Buff Roper. Bill was a dairyman for 52 years and was still raising an annual soybean crop. He was content and happiest when his family and friends came to visit him on his farm. Bill was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. Bill is survived by his sisters, Ruth R. Walker and Brenda R. McCurry (Norris); sister-in-law, Dorothee Roper; nieces and nephews, Michael Walker, Pam Walker, Jill W. King, Adam McCurry, Pat McCurry, Bennett Ross, Cheryl R. Childers, Fred Roper, Jan R. Hill, and Erle Davis; a number of great-nephews and nieces; great-great-nephews and -nieces; many friends and loyal helpers at Roper's Farm including, Mack Ledford, Travis Ledford (great-great-nephew), and Russell Dale; his canine companions, Buck and Sadie; and the many farm cats. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Roper and Nelleen R. Ross; brothers, Winfred and Carroll Roper; and nephew, Bobby Ross. A private family graveside service will be held at Burkemont Baptist Church. You may honor Bill by spending time with family and friends, finding peace and contentment with your journey here on Earth, and making preparations to meet the Lord in eternity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burkemont Baptist Church, 4668 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Grace Heights for their compassionate care to Bill and family over the past few months. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

