May 14, 1949 - May 12, 2020 Lola "Maxine" Whisenant Roper went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Maxine was born the daughter of the late Nelson and Sarah (Tincy) Allman Whisenant May 14, 1949, in Burke County. Maxine attended Oak Hill High School and retired from the textile industry in 2014. Maxine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a very bubbly personality. Once you met her you did not forget her. Maxine enjoyed working in her flowers. She inherited her Grandma Allman's "green thumb." Maxine and Forest enjoyed visiting yard sales and flea markets to socialize plus she always looking for books. Maxine was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing her books with family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 54 years, Forest Roper; grandson, James Taylor (Jennifer) of Iowa, La.; granddaughter, Jessica Tallent, (Ben) of Asheville; great-granddaughters, Ashyln Claire and McKenna James Taylor of Iowa, La., and Payton Raye of Mills River; sisters, Joyce Whisenant Pharr (Walter) and Rebecca Dale Clark; sister-in-law, Lisa Whisenant all of Morganton; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Rene Tallent; grandson, Charlie Tallent; brother, Rodney Herman Whisenant; brother-in-law, Claude Clark; and grandparents, Tony and Janie Harrison Allman and Cleveland and Lola Dale Whisenant. Due to the COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
