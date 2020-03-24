January 2, 1941 - March 21, 2020 George Donald Satterwhite, 79, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. George drove a truck until his retirement and then worked part-time for Griffin Security. Sossoman Funeral Home is assisting the family.

