March 22, 1935 - May 23, 2020 Durlene Margaret Secrest, 85, of Drexel went to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Catawba County, March 22, 1935, she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Pruett and Candas Estelle Carswell Pruett. Durlene was a member of Drexel Church of God and was a 1954 honors graduate of Valdese High School. She is survived by her husband, William "Junior" Secrest; children, Mike Secrest (Mary) and Deborah Ann Collins (Jerry); grandson, Michael Secrest; and brother, Roy Franklin Pruett (Lou). In addition to her parents, Durlene was preceded in death by three siblings, Jean Garrison, Mary Lou Whisnant, and Ray Pruett. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, May 25, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Jake Eldridge officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

