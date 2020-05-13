June 5, 1937 - May 11, 2020 Melvy Dean Self, 83, of Morganton, went to her Heavenly Home, Monday, May 11, 2020. She was born June 5, 1937, in Yancey County, to the late Louise Cooper Hipps. She had attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from Drexel Heritage Plant 6. Melvy loved taking care of other people and also loved to read and work crossword puzzles. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her father, Jim Penland; husband, Ben Junior Self; son, Kenneth Self. She is survived by sons, Benny Self (Joanne), Randy Self (Ann), and Tracy Self (Pam); daughter, Teresa Moore (Mitch); grandchildren, Jason Self (Megan), Sara Cartwright (Adam), Jacob Self (Beth), Matthew Self, Jonah Self, Caleb Self, Miranda Baker and brother, Jerry, Samantha Waters, Stacey Price (Ben), Josh Justice (Jessica), and Amanda Justice; and many great-grandchildren. Melvy will lie in state from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, May 14, at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Moses Moore officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
