April 8, 1940 - April 10, 2020 Daniel Jefferson Settlemyre, 80, of Newton, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Andris Settlemyre. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremations in Newton is serving the family.

