February 9, 1931 - April 30, 2020 Marvin "Marv" L. Shepard, 89, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born Feb. 9, 1931, he was the son of the late Stedman and Grace Shepard. Marv was a member of Christ U.M.C. in Drexel. He was a longtime member of Ochlockonee Bay U.M.C. in Florida. Marv was an avid fisherman, played the harmonica and guitar. He loved to cook, sing in the choir, and was also a paratrooper. Marv was a great friend to all and was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He had a great since of humor. Marv is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joann Shepard; daughter, the Rev. Cindy Wechter (Tom); sons, Bobby Shepard of Florida and Gary Shepard (Monica) of Alabama; grandchildren, Chris Peavy, Mitch, Ben, Chad, and Parker Shepard; great-grandchildren, Addison Shepard; and sister-in-law, Clara Hodges. In addition to his parents, Marv was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lindsay Brooke Shepard; brother, Bill Shepard and Stedman Shepard Jr. No services are planned at this time. The family would like say a special thanks to the staff and his friends at Grace Heights for the care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ U.M.C. in Drexel. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
