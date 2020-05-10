June 15, 1934 - May 4, 2020 An angel was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, May 4, 2020, after a courageous battle against Covid-19, while a resident at Grace Heights Nursing Home. Durlene Clontz Shuffler was born June 15, 1934. She was the daughter of Robert Glen Clontz and Eva Duckworth Clontz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ervin Wilson Shuffler; grandson, Brian Wilson Shuffler; stepmother, Clara Clontz; sisters Francis Shirley and Olivia Lackey; and brothers, Bennett Clontz and Robert Clontz. She is survived by daughter, Gwen Shuffler Hood (James); son, L.G. Shuffler; grandson, Justin Shuffler; brothers, Harold Clontz (Gertrude), Billy Clontz, and R.G Clontz (Sue); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Durlene was a graduate of Salem High School where she played on the women's basketball team. When her children were in elementary school, she served as a grade mother. She worked at Shadowline for a number of years and was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church and sang in the choir. Durlene loved gospel music. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing, and gardening, but mostly loved being with her family. Those who were closest to Durlene describe her as very loving, sweet personality, happy with a smile always on her face, fun loving, vibrant, kind, generous, a caregiver, loyal, forever young at heart, and many will miss her infectious, sometimes mischievous laughter. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, great aunt, and friend. She was the heart of her family and will be dearly missed. A private graveside service will be held and a celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later time. You may send flowers to Sossoman Funeral Home; or memorial contributions may be made to Zion Baptist Church, 3396 Pea Ridge Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
