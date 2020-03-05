December 4, 1949 - March 2, 2020 Mr. Roy Edward Shuffler, 70, of Marion, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Kissito Healthcare in Wytheville, Va., following a period of declining health. Roy was born Dec. 4, 1949, in Burke County to the late Gordon Shuffler and Alice Terry Shuffler. He was previously employed in the hosiery business. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gordon Shuffler Jr.; and a sister, Betty Metcalf. Survivors include a daughter, Newanna Shuffler of Valdese; siblings, sister, Mary Alice Hogan and husband, Dennis, of Nebo, brother, William Shuffler of Salem, brother, Ralph Shuffler and wife, Ann, of Lake James and sister, Merita Metcalf and husband, Johnny, of Morganton. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Ralph Shuffler officiating. Interment will follow at the Glen Alpine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

