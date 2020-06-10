September 24, 1971 - June 8, 2020 Mr. Steven Matthew Shuffler, 48, of Granite Falls, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence. Steven was born Sept. 24, 1971, in Burke County, a son of Ann Rudicil Brown and the late Melvin Claude Shuffler. He attended Lakeview Baptist Church and was a 28 year employee of J. Iverson Riddle Development Center. He took a great deal of pride in his job and was admired by all of his resident patients. Surviving are his wife, Jessica Stephens Shuffler of the home; son, Dalton Huffman and wife, Sydney, of Valdese; mother, Ann Rudicil Brown of Morganton; brothers, Jeremy Shuffler and wife, Heather, of Morganton, T.J. Brown of Morganton; and mother-in-law, Susan Cranford of Rutherford College; and his canine companion, "Gi-Gi" who he loved dearly. The family will receive friends Friday June 12, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. A cryptside service will follow at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Shane Epps officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

