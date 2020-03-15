January 3, 1944 - March 12, 2020 Phyllis Jane Shuping, 76, of Morganton died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Burke County, Jan. 3, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Lenoir Shuping and Pearl Rosebud Williams Shuping. Phyllis was a member of Hartland Missionary Methodist Church. Phyllis is survived by her brothers, John "Tom" Shuping (Stella), Forrest David Shuping (Vicki), and Frank Allen Shuping; sisters, Sandra S. Barnett (Arnold) and Becky S. Epley; and a number of nieces and nephews. The body will lie in state from 3:30 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at Hartland Missionary Methodist Church. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m., in the church cemetery with the Revs. Danny Carr and Lamar Hewitt officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hartland Missionary Methodist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

