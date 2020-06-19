January 29, 1922 - June 17, 2020 adeline Delores Sikora Roeltgen, 98, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born Jan. 29, 1922, in Masontown, Pa., to the late John Sikora and Anna Spak Sikora. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Charles Roeltgen; son, Monsignor Kenneth Roeltgen; brothers, John, Steve, and Larry Sikora; and sisters, Mary Bernauer and Ann Cruickshank. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Keenan (Joseph); son, David Roeltgen (Beth); granddaughter, Kerry Farris (Jason); and grandson. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at Burke Memorial Park with Father Kenneth Whittington officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home & Crematory Center www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Madeline Sikora Roeltgen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.