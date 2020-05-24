Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL CALDWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... EAST CENTRAL BURKE COUNTY IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY. * AT 1152 AM EDT, LAKE RHODHISS REMAINED ABOVE FULL POOL AT 101.2 FEET. THE WATER LEVEL WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY FALL, BUT REMAIN ABOVE FULL POOL THROUGH THE NEXT 24 HOURS. THEREFORE, A FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR NUISANCE FLOODING AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING OR UNTIL THE FLOODWAVE HAS PASSED. * ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE: 102.00 FEET. MINOR FLOOD STAGE: 104.00 FEET. FORECAST: DUKE ENERGY PROJECTS THE POOL TO GRADUALLY DECLINE THROUGH TONIGHT. IMPACTS: AT 103.0 FEET...ACTION/ADVISORY STAGE. NUISANCE FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AREAS INCLUDING RESIDENTIAL YARDS, DOCKS, AND BOAT- LAUNCH AREAS IS ONGOING. WATER MAY APPROACH STRUCTURES OFF OF CATAWBA AVE BELOW THE DAM AND OTHER AREAS UPSTREAM OF THE DAM. * FOR MORE INFORMATION ON LAKE LEVELS, PROJECTIONS, OR DAM RELEASES, PEOPLE ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT HTTP://LAKES.DUKE-ENERGY.COM OR CALL 1-800-829-5253. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS, FISHERMEN, KAYAKERS, AND OTHER LAKE USERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DURING ELEVATED LAKE LEVELS AND DOWNSTREAM RELEASES. AVOID AREAS ALONG THE STREAM BELOW DAMS RELEASING WATER. CAMPERS AND OTHER RESIDENTS ALONG THE LAKESHORE MUST BE PREPARED TO RETREAT TO HIGHER GROUND IF LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE. STAY WEATHER AWARE, MONITOR LAKE LEVELS CLOSELY, AND HEED GUIDANCE FROM LOCAL OFFICIALS AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. &&