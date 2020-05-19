May 12, 2020 Betty Zollman Sinden, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred "Doc" Sinden. She is survived by a son, Dr. H. Bruce Sinden and wife, Lee, and granddaughters, Alex Sinden and Caroline Sinden. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to an area food bank of one's choosing. Kirksey Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Sinden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.