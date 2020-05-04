February 15, 1941 - May 2, 2020 Mrs. C. Leslie Smith-Everett, 79, of Morganton, passed away in her sleep Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living, following a period of declining health. Mrs. Everett was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Hollywood, Calif., to the late Donald Smith and late Margaret Willis Smith. Leslie was a member of Unity Church during her time living in New Mexico. She was known to see beauty in everything, and had an artistic sense about her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Everett. Survivors include her daughter, Maria and spouse, Jim; granddaughter, Audra, and husband, Aaron; as well as their children. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

