George Smith October 8, 1948 - March 11, 2020 George Smith, 71, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Mission Memorial in Asheville, following a period of declining health. George was born October 8, 1948, in Hendersonville, to the late Lillie Mae and Carl Waters. He was a member of Shiloh AME Church, where he served in various positions. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and faithful friend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; one sister; and a son. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Johnson-Smith, of the home; children; grandchildren, and siblings. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 17, at 1 p.m., at Shiloh AME Church. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

