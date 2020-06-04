February 3, 1965 - June 2, 2020 Michael Alison Smith, 55, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. Michael was born Feb. 3, 1965, in Burke County, to Hampton Eugene Smith and Emma Callender Smith. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Hickory, and worked as a security officer at Paladin Security, in Charlotte. Michael enjoyed Star Wars, fishing, guns, and astronomy. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Vernon Eugene Smith, and John Marvin Callender; grandmother, Mary Evalyn Callender; and uncle, John A. Callender. Survivors include his mother, Emma Callender Smith; father, Hampton Eugene Smith and wife, Wanda; sister, Shannon Nicole Smith; aunts, Joyce C. Huffman and husband, Gary, Patricia C. Gordon, Susan Smith Corliss and husband, Michael; grandmother, Katherine Hern Smith; uncle, Leslie Hern Smith; cousins, Dennis Callender and wife, Kate, Scott Callender and wife, Leah, Bobby Callender and wife, Tammi, C. Alex Brittain and Kevin Brittain and wife, Caryn. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, June 5, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Jeff Carter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service, at Heritage Funeral Service. www.heritagefuneralserviceS.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.