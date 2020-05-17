April 27, 1933 - May 15, 2020 Modean Mae Tallent Smith, 87, of Morganton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born April 27, 1933, to the late James Otis Tallent and Ethel Mull Tallent. She was a charter member of Brookwood Baptist Church. Modean loved going shopping, eating out, listening to Keith Urban and was an avid Tar Heel fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Tellis Smith; and in-laws, Tellis Herman Smith and Hixie Marie Poteat Smith. Modean is survived by her son, Michael Smith; brothers, Ted Tallent, Bobby Tallent (Sherrie), Allen Tallent (Susan); sisters, Betty Kincaid (Gilbert), Faye Bailey (Warren) and Nancy Pearson (Max); sister-in-law, Maxine Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Rita Scott and Lynette Waters. Friends may come by Sossoman Funeral Home from 9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, to pay their respects. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Earl Cross officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookwood Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Heights and Burke Hospice for their loving care. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

