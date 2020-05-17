April 27, 1933 - May 15, 2020 Modean Mae Tallent Smith, 87, of Morganton, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born April 27, 1933, to the late James Otis Tallent and Ethel Mull Tallent. She was a charter member of Brookwood Baptist Church. Modean loved going shopping, eating out, listening to Keith Urban and was an avid Tar Heel fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Tellis Smith; and in-laws, Tellis Herman Smith and Hixie Marie Poteat Smith. Modean is survived by her son, Michael Smith; brothers, Ted Tallent, Bobby Tallent (Sherrie), Allen Tallent (Susan); sisters, Betty Kincaid (Gilbert), Faye Bailey (Warren) and Nancy Pearson (Max); sister-in-law, Maxine Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Rita Scott and Lynette Waters. Friends may come by Sossoman Funeral Home from 9 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, to pay their respects. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Earl Cross officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Brookwood Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Heights and Burke Hospice for their loving care. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.