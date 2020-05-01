February 8, 1930 - April 29, 2020 Vernon Long Snipes, 90, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Burke County, Feb. 8, 1930, he was the son of the late Joe Snipes and Mamie Shuping Snipes. Vernon was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. He enjoyed golf, hiking on Music Mountain, reading his Bible, and singing gospel songs. He was owner and operator of Snipes Motor Company, president of Morganton Motors, and a property developer. Vernon is survived by his wife, Pegga B. Snipes; son, Martin K. Snipes (Martha); stepchildren, Brandy L. Buchanan (Jeff), Kim N. Powell (Travis), and D. Darrell Duckworth; grandchildren, Amber Reddick, Kelly Snipes, and Patrick Snipes; stepgrandchildren, Brittany Lackey, Brandon Lackey, Lindsey Lackey, Shelby Buchanan, Jack Powell, R.T. Duckworth, and Zayden Duckworth; great-grandchildren, Grey Snipes and Harper Reddick; stepgreat-grandchildren, Carter Lackey, Bryson Lackey, Daniel Lackey, and Waylon Harbison; and a sister, Joan Bradshaw. In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by a daughter, Glenda Jo "Tootie" Snipes; stepson, Danny D. Lackey; and brother, Jack Snipes. A memorial service for Vernon will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Home Baptist Church, 2272 Mt. Home Church Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
