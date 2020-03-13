March 12, 2020 Mrs. Arty Ogle Snypes, 93, of Mt. Holly, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Peak Resources in Cherryville. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., at Warlicks Baptist Church with Pastory Gary Murry officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

